‘Israel’ Nearing Destiny Decided by Imad Mughniyeh: Videos

February 12, 2023

Mohammad Salami

It was Tuesday, February 12, 2008, when the brave knight stepped down to conclude a long, bright journey of fighting the enemies of Islam and the nation.

Hezbollah top military commander Hajj Imad Mughniyeh embraced martyrdom in a car bomb attack carried out by Israeli Mossad agents.

Al-Manar TV’s late news anchor, Ali Mesmar, mourned the martyr in the bulletin’s introduction, driving millions of spectators to cry.

It was the detested fact; however, Hezbollah took instantly the decision to confront the Israeli open war of assassinations.

Addressing the mourning ceremony, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah affirmed the Resistance readiness to face this aggression.

Sayyed Nasrallah also stressed that Hajj Imad Mughniyeh’s martyrdom will drive ‘Israel’ out of the existence.

On the 15th anniversary of Hajj Imad Mughniyeh’s martyrdom, the Zionist entity is witnessing strategic discussions about its destiny.

The formation of the far right government and the consequent rifts among the Zionist political parties pushed a lot of experts and analysts to predict an imminent civil war in the occupation entity.

The former prime minister Ehud Barack described PM Benjamin Netanyahu as Nazi, saying that President Isaac Herzog’s call for running a dialogue with Netanyahu is the same as the call to engage in a dialogue with Nazism.

Zionist Channel 12 indicated that the anti-Netanyahu protests will be escalated this week with 40 spots, including the area next to the premier’s house.

The retired military general David Hudak said that he would be ready to use guns to confront the judicial amendments as proposed by the far right ruling team in the occupation entity.

Accordingly, the Israeli security agencies voiced concerns about the calls for militarization of the protests in the occupation entity as circulated via social media applications.

To Levny, Israeli investor, said that if the judicial amendments get approved, he would leave Palestine and immigrate.

Former Zionist prime minister Naftali Bennett stated, in a televised interview several months ago, that ‘Israel’ is heading into civil war, citing an existential danger in this regard.

In brief, the image in the Zionist entity is dark and gloomy and indicates that a civil war is imminent, which would represent a catastrophe with respect to the Israelis.

Thus, Sayyed Nasrallah’s threat about the power of Hajj Imad Mughniyeh’s martyrdom has started to be reflected in the Israeli reality even if the Zionists do not engage in a war with the axis of resistance in the region.

