February 13, 2023

An Israeli cop was gravely injured before succumbing to injuries at a military checkpoint in Occupied East Jerusalem Monday evening.

The cop and a civilian security guard got on a bus near the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Shaafat to conduct a routine inspection, when a 13-year-old Palestinian assailant charged at the cop with a knife and stabbed him.

The security guard opened fire to neutralize the attacker, and the officer was apparently by hit a misfire. He was rushed to Hadassah Mt. Scopus Medical Center. The Zionist Police closed the checkpoint to traffic.

A Palestinian child was killed and two others were wounded on Sunday by Israeli occupation forces (IOF) gunfire during their storming of the Jenin refugee camp amid violent confrontations that took place between the IOF and the Jenin Brigade.

