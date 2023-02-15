Iran, China sign 20 new agreementsated Stories

14 Feb 21:59
By Al Mayadeen English
The leaders of China and Iran agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in the service of their mutual interests.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Beijing, on Tuesday, where he met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and signed 20 new bilateral cooperation agreements as well as a memorandum of understanding.
The Sino-Iranian meeting sought to discuss the implementation of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Tehran and Beijing. The bilateral cooperation agreements covered, according to Tasnim, fields namely economy, information technology, crisis management, tourism, fields, environment, international trade, intellectual property, agriculture, exports, health and medical sector, media activities, as well as sports and cultural heritage.
Tasnim also reported that according to the head of the Iran-China chamber of commerce in Tehran, Iran will establish a commercial office in China to promote economic dealings with Chinese businessmen.
Sovereignty, integrity, cooperation
Jinping and Raisi, in a joint statement, held that they stand against foreign interference in the domestic affairs of sovereign states. In that regard, the two leaders vowed mutual efforts to protect the territorial integrity of both countries, China and Iran.
Raisi, according to China Central Television, said “Both Iran and China are strongly against the policy of unilateral actions, hegemony, and bullying as well as foreign interference in domestic affairs.”
In turn, Xi explained that Beijing will boost cooperation with Tehran in the service of mutual interests.
“China supports Iran in its effort to protect state sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and national dignity. It supports Iran in confronting the policy of unilateral actions and intimidation. China is also against the interference of foreign powers in Iran’s domestic affairs,” Xi stated.
Raisi, during his visit, also thanked China for its support throughout the Covid-19 pandemic as well as acknowledged Chinese efforts in the international arena, specifically, on matters pertaining to the Vienna talks.
