UN Secretary-General Reiterates All Jewish Settlements are Illegal under International Law

February 15, 2023

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Photo: via Facebook)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated on Monday that “all of Israel’s settlements are illegal under international law and a substantial obstacle to peace.”

Guterres made his comment as he expressed his deep concern about the Israeli government’s announcement that it is “legalizing” nine settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Such outposts are illegal under international and even Israeli law.

“If these measures are implemented, they would further undermine prospects for a viable two-state solution,” Guterres’s spokesman told journalists.

The UN head called for an end to unilateral measures that undermine prospects for a political solution on the basis of UN resolutions, international law, and bilateral agreements.

