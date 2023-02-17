Chaos in Lebanon to extend to US protégé, ‘Israel’: Sayyed Nasrallah

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Feb 16, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah underlines that the chaos the West is planning for Lebanon would engulf the whole region in flames, especially the Israeli occupation.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaking during a celebration commemorating the commanders of resistance on February 16, 2023

The Resistance’s accomplishments were only realized due to the blood of the commanders and the martyrs in all resistance factions, the Lebanese Army, the Palestinian resistance factions, and the Syrian Arab Army, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Thursday during a speech commemorating the commanders of the resistance.

“Commemorating the martyred commanders each year is an expression of our loyalty and appreciation for them, their struggle, and their sacrifices, as well as the venerable [Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi’s wife] Umm Yasser,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

He also lauded the Resistance commanders, underlining how they adhered to Resistance despite all the difficulties and betrayals they faced.

“Commemorating them aims to remind of them and reintroduce them once again because many of those from the new generation might not know what happened 30 or 40 years ago,” he said. “Much can be inspired by their stories in the face of the current circumstances and challenges.”

Conserving Resistance vital

The Resistance’s accomplishments are everyone’s responsibility, and this is an ongoing battle, the most important issue in which is conserving those.

“There is an ongoing battle in the face of the US media, political, and economic tools, at the forefront of which is the dollar rate [in Lebanon],” Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said.

“What helps the Americans in their plans is there being corruption and administrative issues in their target country,” the Lebanese resistance leader said, underlining the need for “initiatives and plans against the planned chaos, hegemony, and brainwashing against our people.”

Additionally, the Hezbollah chief stressed that “if Lebanon is pushed into chaos, then the world must brace for chaos all over the region, most notably within your protege, Israel.”

“As we were prepared for war in defense of our gas just as we are prepared to point our guns at your protege, Israel,” he added.

Regarding the extraction of gas from the Mediterranean, the Resistance leader highlighted that the Resistance would never “allow the postponing of the extraction of oil from Lebanese waters,” warning against any postponement of the sort and telling Americans to stay away from the issue.

Sayyed Nasrallah mourns earthquake victims

The Hezbollah chief took the opportunity during his speech to offer his condolences to the people and governments of Syria and Turkey in the wake of the earthquake that struck both nations last week.

What happened is a “great humanitarian catastrophe, and it is a test of the humanity of every person, party, organization, and country.”

“The Biden administration failed the humanity test in Syria, unmasking its brutality and criminality, as it left the people to die in the first few days of the earthquake through its sanctions on Syria,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

“The discrimination and double standard on various levels when dealing with the repercussions of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria,” he added. “The West using double standards when it came to dealing with the devastating earthquake in both countries is a resounding human failure.”

Furthermore, Sayyed Nasrallah called on everyone to help Syria and Turkey return life to normal, saying the current situation was “the most difficult challenge.”

According to the resistance leader, the official steps taken by Lebanon toward Syria were “excellent”, and he noted that all the talks about Hezbollah pressuring Beirut were “nonsense”. “Lebanon is required to continue making efforts toward Syria for it to be part of the joint effort to lift the blockade imposed on it […] Lebanon is one of the main beneficiaries of sanctions being lifted off of Syria.”

Lebanon needs emergency plans

“Lebanon is up against a new challenge now, which is earthquakes taking place, according to the predictions of experts,” he said. “The government – even if it is a caretaker one – must take initiative and make emergency plans in anticipation of an earthquake.”

Lebanon, despite its modest capabilities, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined, “Can make comprehensive emergency plans for an earthquake, and one of the few first steps that must be considered by the state is the renovation of damaged buildings.”

Presidency issue must be resolved

The agreement with the Free Patriotic Movement is in critical condition, the Hezbollah chief said, hoping that the accord is preserved for the sake of national interest.

“There is nothing new regarding the Lebanese presidential issue,” he revealed. “This merit is internal, and no one can impose a president on the country. It is necessary [for the state] to continue looking for ways to solve the issue of the presidency.”

What’s currently taking place in Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah said, mainly the unreined dollar rate that is on the rise, is due to US pressures and the monitoring of funds being drawn from banks.

“There need to be efforts aimed at bolstering the Lebanese economy and looking for alternative markets, such as China and Russia,” he underscored. “We cannot wait to satisfy the Americans for our crisis to be solved, and there are no limits to the US demands in any direct negotiations.”

Occupation government pushing toward major clashes

Regarding the domestic situation in the Israeli occupation, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the “foolish enemy government is pushing toward two major clashes.”

“The first clash is an internal Israeli conflict, while the other is a confrontation with Palestine,” he clarified. “The confrontation with Palestine might extend to include the rest of the region.”

“The internal situation in Israel is unprecedented, especially in light of certain Israeli parties talking about internal war,” he added. “The President of the occupation himself admitted to fearing an imminent internal explosion and the occupation collapsing.”

“We highly revere the Palestinian people, especially the young generation in Al-Quds, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip,” he continued. “The region is before real Palestinian resistance and a real Palestinian intifada, and they are both embraced by the Palestinian people.”

West aiming to undermine Iran

There was no coverage in Western media and certain Arab media of the mass rallies that took place in Iran on the anniversary of the Islamic revolution, in which millions took to the streets, Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted.

“The Western world ignored the million-strong rally in Iran at a time when it focused on some riots to incite against Iran.”

Iranians took to the streets of more than 1400 Iranian cities to commemorate the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic revolution in Iran.

Related Videos

Related Stories

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Hezbollah, Palestine, Syria, Turkey, USA | Tagged: Iran Nuclear Program, Occupied W Bank, Sayyed Nasrallah, The Syrian Earthquake, The Zio-temporary entity |