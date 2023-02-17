Russian security thwarts ISIS terrorist attack in Kaluga

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Feb 17, 2023

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

Russia thwarts an attack in Kaluga by members of the terrorist organization “ISIS”, with no casualties reported.

Russian special forces soldiers wear masks during an anti-terrorist operation in Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia, Jan. 20, 2014. (AP)

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Friday that it has thwarted a terrorist attack in the Russian Kaluga region, where ISIS members planned to detonate fuel and lubricant tanks at a chemical plant.

The agency’s special service stated that the terrorist act was set to be implemented using a homemade explosive device to detonate the tanks.

The FSB stated that during the arrest, two terrorists demonstrated armed resistance and were injured by gunfire. According to the FSB, the two militants swore allegiance to the international terrorist organization and after committing the crime, were planning to flee to rebel-held Syrian territories.

The FSB reported no casualties during the clash.

It also reported that in the course of urgent investigation procedures, an explosives production laboratory was found at the terrorists’ residence, in addition to a ready-to-use high-energy explosive device, incendiary containers, firearms and ammunition.

In a statement on February 13th, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service had said that the US is recruiting fighters to plot and execute terrorist attacks on Russian soil, and that of CIS countries (such as Kazakhstan, Belarus, and Uzbekistan).

“According to credible data received by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, the US military is actively recruiting militants from jihadist groups affiliated with Daesh and Al-Qaeda to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia and the CIS countries. Particular attention is paid to attracting people from the Russian North Caucasus and Central Asia to cooperation,” the SVR statement read.

It further announced that last month that 60 militants were brought on board by the US after they received training at the Al-Tanf military base in Syria, with the intent to be sent to CIS countries – intending to target top diplomats and security officials.

Overwhelmed with the “crazy idea of exsanguinating Russia,” the US views it as acceptable to employ terrorists only to serve their own needs and purposes, the SVR said, adding that a “definitive loss” in the moral principles is evident in US security services.

“Washington’s strategists consider it acceptable to use terrorists directly for their dirty purposes. Such actions put Washington on a par with major international terrorist groups,” the statement concluded.

Related Stories

