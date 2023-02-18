Al-Houthi to coalition of aggression: Our patience will run out

Posted on by martyrashrakat

17 Feb 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

The leader of Ansar Allah affirms that the movement will not squander the achievements of the Yemeni people in terms of freedom and independence.

The leader of Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi

The leader of Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, said, “The stage we are in, in Yemen, is a stage of war, and what has calmed down is none but military escalation,” pointing out that “we are today in the position of confronting targeting and threats, as the stage of just following up on the news of the attacks on our nation [without acting] has come to an end.”

Al-Houthi warned and advised the coalition of aggression that patience will run out, “as we cannot accept depriving our people of their national wealth.”

He added, on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Hussein Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi, today, Friday, “We are currently going through a de-escalation phase under Omani mediation and intensive efforts to stop the aggression on Yemen.” He also thanked the Omanis for their efforts and stressed the necessity of addressing the humanitarian and livelihood file, which “we cannot barter or remain silent about.”

The Yemeni leader affirmed that “we will not squander the achievements of our people in terms of freedom, independence, and maintaining dignity,” stressing that in any dialogue to be held, “the [main point should be that] enemies must end their aggression against our country.” He warned that “time may run out and we may return to pressure options to obtain our people’s right to their wealth.”

“If peace is what they want, its path is clear; its key is [solving] the humanitarian file and its ultimate goal is to end the aggression, siege, and occupation.”

Enemies provide all kinds of weapons, including nuclear weapons

The leader of Ansar Allah movement said the Americans and Western countries occupy countries and appoint puppet governments therein to suppress anyone who opposes their hegemony.

Al-Houthi added that the Americans and their affiliates violate the sovereignty of states and their ambassadors meddle in everything, both issuing directives as if they are the rulers of the countries in question.

“The Americans are the ones that launch military attacks and aggressions, such as their invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan, their aggression against Yemen, and their occupation of Palestine,” the Yemeni leader said, adding that they “do their best to destabilize the security of our nation, through the founding of Takfiri groups and exerting pressure on the [countries’] regimes to facilitate their operations.”

عمل الأعداء على زعزعة أمن أمتنا عبر إنشاء الجماعات التكفيرية والضغط على الأنظمة لتسهيل عملياتها.



قائد حركة أنصار الله السيد عبد الملك بدرالدين #الحوثي بمناسبة الذكرى السنوية للشهيد حسين بدر الدين الحوثي. pic.twitter.com/wovOFxHjh7 — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) February 17, 2023

In this context, he reaffirmed that “the Takfiri groups are made by the West and America with the aim of distorting the image of Islam.”

The Yemeni leader indicated that “the enemies provide all kinds of weapons, including nuclear weapons, to hostile countries, whereas the countries that come under attack are denied any such weapons.”

Al-Houthi affirmed, “They want us to be a nation deprived of any ability to defend itself, and that is why they are working to ban the supply of weapons to any country they want to target.”

He further added that “the enemies impose agents and ignorant individuals on peoples and in important positions in state institutions with the aim of inflicting as much damage on them as possible and controlling them, thus forcing peoples to yield.”

Absenting the Palestinian cause to wipe out the people’s memory

The Ansar Allah leader pointed out that “the enemies exerted strained efforts to keep the Palestinian cause out of the school curricula and were keen to exclude anything that could advance the nation’s level of awareness.”

He considered that “all forms of injustice and criminal activities are imposed on the Palestinian people on a daily basis.”

عملوا على تغييب #القضية_الفلسطينية من المناهج الدراسية وحرصوا على تغييب كل ما يمكن أن ينهض بمستوى وعي الأمة.



قائد حركة أنصار الله السيد عبد الملك بدرالدين #الحوثي بمناسبة الذكرى السنوية للشهيد حسين بدر الدين الحوثي. pic.twitter.com/CSGOhhCGKY — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) February 17, 2023

