Israeli Delegation Expelled from African Union Conference Hall in Addis Ababa: Video

Posted on February 18, 2023 by uprootedpalestinians

 February 18, 2023

Members of the Israeli delegation were expelled from the African Union Conference Hall in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

Well-informed sources indicated that the Zionist delegation used fake cards to enter the hall stealthily, adding that security personnel, accordingly, expelled them.

The incident occurred during the opening ceremony when the security personnel of the conference approached the members of the Israeli delegation and asked them to leave the hall.

It is worth noting that the African Union’s commission had cancelled the invitation sent to the Israeli enemy to attend as an observer upon pressures exerted by Algeria and South Africa.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Filed under: "Israel", Africa, Algeria, South Africa | Tagged: |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.