Sayyed Nasrallah’s Threats Leave Resounding Effect on ‘Israel’

February 17, 2023

The Zionist circles followed up attentively Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s Thursday speech in the memorial ceremony of the Lebanese resistance movement’s martyred commanders, Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi and Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, detecting the threats to ‘Israel’ in the context.

The Israeli media outlets highlighted on Sayyed Nasrallah’s threat to prevent the Zionists from continuing extracting oil and gas from Karish field and deal military blows to the occupation entity if the US administration insists on sowing chaos in Lebanon.

Arab affairs Anaylts Zvi Yehezkali called for dealing seriously with Sayyed Nasrallah’s threats, recalling the maritime confrontation with Hezbollah during which ‘Israel’ shuddered for fear of the Lebanese Resistance warnings.

The Arab affairs analyst Roil Kais underscored Sayyed Nasrallah’s concentration on the internal rifts in the Zionist entity, while the social media applications showed an immense interaction with his eminence’s speech aimed at blaming the local parties for stirring sedition in ‘Israel’.

Sayyed Nasrallah had stressed that whoever pushes Lebanon towards chaos and collapse has to expect chaos in the entire region and especially in the Zionist entity, adding that none can imagine what Hezbollah would do.

February 18, 2023

An infographic poster prepared by Al-Manar English Website on the fifteenth anniversary of Hajj Imad Mughniyeh’s martydom.

Hezbollah’s senior martyred commander Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, who was often referred to by Israeli enemy as the ‘untraceable ghost’, was an insightful leader who believed in the elimination of the Zionist entity.

His quote about the main goal of the resistance is till resonating after fifteen years on his martyrdom.

