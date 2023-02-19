Life imprisoned Palestinians: Our people, break our chains!

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Feb 19, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen Net + Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

Palestinian prisoners sentenced to life in Israeli occupation prisons affirm, in an open letter to the Palestinian people, that “the solution to our cause is through our liberation.”

Demonstrators take part in a rally in support of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails in the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, on September 8, 2021. (AFP)

Palestinian prisoners sentenced to life in occupation prisons said that they have the will to confront the arrogance of the occupier, its oppression, and abuse, as they did previously, using bodies facing the occupation jailers and intestines that are resisting their decisions.

They added, “in an open letter to our people and all the factions… our people, answer our calls and break our chains,” further stating, “we appreciate and value your stances with us, but the solution to our cause is our liberation.”

Earlier today, the spokesperson for the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, Muzaffar Thouqan, said that the coming days will be days of confrontation with the Israeli occupation inside the prisons.

Thouqan told Al Mayadeen that the Palestinian prisoners need support from their people and nation, adding that the 24 of February will be the start of the days of rage, after a series of steps against the occupation had kicked off last Tuesday, including civil disobedience. The steps, according to Thouqan, will culminate with an open hunger strike starting on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

The spokesperson stressed that the confrontation with the Israeli government will be intense and that the prisoners are currently on the frontlines of resistance.

Palestinian prisoners in Israeli occupation prisons continue their civil disobedience against the arbitrary and unjust measures of the prison administration for the fifth consecutive day, in rejection of the orders issued by extremist Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to deprive them of their most basic rights, and the brutal attacks launched by the Prison Service against them.

