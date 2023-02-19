Victims in Israeli aggression on Kafr Sousa, Damascus

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

February 19, 2023

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

An Israeli aggression on a residential area in Damascus results in a number of victims.

Syrian air defenses respond to Israeli missiles targeting south of the capital Damascus, July 20, 2020 (AFP)

Syrian official television announced on Saturday evening that Syrian air defenses responded to an Israeli aggression in the skies of Damascus.

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Damascus reported hearing explosions over the Syrian capital.

استهداف مبنى سكني في العدوان الاسرائيلي بكفرسوسة في #دمشق وإنباء عن ارتقاء عدد من الشهداء pic.twitter.com/Ktwa0mbv6Q — ramia al ibrahim – راميا الابراهيم (@ramiaalibrahim) February 18, 2023 Our correspondent in Syria said the Israeli aggression targeted areas in the Damascus countryside, in Kafr Sousa, and Tal Al-Masih near the city of Shahba, north of Al-Suwayda.



He indicated that several cilians were killed as a result of the Israeli aggression that targeted residential buildings in Kafr Sousa. A source in the Syrian Health Ministry told Al Mayadeen that five civilians were killed in the aggression, with others still in critical condition.

Israel attacked #Damascus a few minutes ago.. missiles landing on people’s homes in the middle of the night. pic.twitter.com/h3Lgt7CwNL — Madonna Kalousian 🦉🍉🥄 (@MKalousian) February 18, 2023

Following the aggression, a Syrian military source confirmed that “the Israeli enemy carried out a missile attack at dawn today from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan targeting Damascus and its surroundings.”

The source indicated that the Israeli aggression targeted some points in and around Damascus, including residential neighborhoods inhabited by civilians, confirming that the Syrian air defenses intercepted the Israeli missiles and shot down most of them.

Elsewhere, the Syrian military source said that as a preliminary toll, the aggression resulted in five martyrs, including a soldier, and the injury of 15 civilians, some of which are in critical condition.

It is noteworthy that at the beginning of this year, two Syrian soldiers were killed and two others were wounded as a result of an Israeli aggression on Damascus International Airport.

