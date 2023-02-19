Victims in Israeli aggression on Kafr Sousa, Damascus

February 19, 2023
By Al Mayadeen English
An Israeli aggression on a residential area in Damascus results in a number of victims.
Syrian official television announced on Saturday evening that Syrian air defenses responded to an Israeli aggression in the skies of Damascus.
Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Damascus reported hearing explosions over the Syrian capital.
Following the aggression, a Syrian military source confirmed that “the Israeli enemy carried out a missile attack at dawn today from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan targeting Damascus and its surroundings.”
The source indicated that the Israeli aggression targeted some points in and around Damascus, including residential neighborhoods inhabited by civilians, confirming that the Syrian air defenses intercepted the Israeli missiles and shot down most of them.
Elsewhere, the Syrian military source said that as a preliminary toll, the aggression resulted in five martyrs, including a soldier, and the injury of 15 civilians, some of which are in critical condition.
It is noteworthy that at the beginning of this year, two Syrian soldiers were killed and two others were wounded as a result of an Israeli aggression on Damascus International Airport.
