Associate Professor from Syria: Enough is Enough!

FEBRUARY 19, 2023

Associate professor of English literature at Damascus University, Dr. Reema Hakim speaks to Syriana Analysis and shares her human experience in a country that has witnessed 12 years of war, sanctions and now an earthquake!

Associate Professor from #Syria: not lifting US sanctions under the pandemic and the earthquake is genocide!



WATCH the full interview: https://t.co/lItIcukJdz pic.twitter.com/e6Tbw1NGeX — Kevork Almassian🇸🇾🇦🇲 (@KevorkAlmassian) February 18, 2023

Syrians need your help! Please do not leave them alone in their despair. Donate: https://haysatar.com/campaign/242/hel…

