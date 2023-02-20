Associate Professor from Syria: Enough is Enough!

Associate professor of English literature at Damascus University, Dr. Reema Hakim speaks to Syriana Analysis and shares her human experience in a country that has witnessed 12 years of war, sanctions and now an earthquake!

Syrians need your help! Please do not leave them alone in their despair. Donate: https://haysatar.com/campaign/242/hel…

