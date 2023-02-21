Israeli Minister Tells US Envoy to ‘Mind His Own Business’

Posted on by fada1

February 20, 2023

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides. (Photo: US Embassy in Israel, video grab, file)

Israel’s minister of diaspora slammed the United States ambassador to Tel Aviv on Sunday, after the latter told CNN that the American administration is calling on the Netanyahu government to slow down the “judicial reforms” process, the Middle East Monitor reported.

US Ambassador Thomas R. Nides had discussed the judicial reforms that the Israeli government intends to implement.

Speaking to CNN’s Axe Files podcast, Nides said US President Joe Biden will not remain silent about steps that contradict “the values that we share.”

Israeli Minister Amichai Chikli responded to Nides in an interview with Israel’s Kan Radio saying: “To Ambassador Nides I say this pure and simple – Mind your own business.”

“You’re not privy to discussions about judicial reform. We’d love to discuss foreign affairs with you if you wish. Respect our democracy.”

Chikli’s statements come amid growing US concerns about a series of legal amendments that the Netanyahu government intends to introduce to the judicial system, in what the Israeli opposition describes as a “judicial coup”.

(PC, MEMO)

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", USA | Tagged: Biden, CNN, Zionist judiciary |