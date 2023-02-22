Hezbollah Deputy SG: “Israeli” Strikes on Syrian Civilians Amount to Crime Against Humanity

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Feb 21, 2023

By Staff, Press TV

Hezbollah has censured the latest “Israeli” air strikes on Syria, stating that the raids against civilian-populated neighborhoods in the capital Damascus amount to a crime against humanity.

“The ‘Israeli’ aggression against Syria and its civilians is a crime against humanity; and deserves condemnation of the international injustice and the American and European bias in favor of the Zionist regime by covering up its crimes,” Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem wrote in a post published on his Twitter page.

The “Israeli” attack was launched from the occupied Golan Heights early on Sunday days after a 7.8-magnitude deadly earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, targeting several sites in Damascus, including the southwestern residential neighborhood of Kafar Sousah.

At least five people, including a soldier, were martyred and 15 others wounded in the “Israeli” airstrikes. Many of the wounded are in critical condition, and many residential homes in Damascus and its countryside were damaged.

Syrian air defense units intercepted most missiles before reaching the targets.

Meanwhile, Syria has urged the United Nations to take necessary measures to deter the “Israeli” entity’s attacks and hold it accountable for the latest deadly missile attack on Damascus.

“When Syria was trying to heal its wounds, bury its martyrs, and receive condolences, sympathy, and international humanitarian support in the face of the devastating earthquake, the ‘Israelis’ launched an air aggression targeting civilian-populated neighborhoods,” the Syrian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The “Israeli” entity frequently carries out missile attacks on targets in Syria, mostly using the airspace of Lebanon or the occupied territories. The regime frequently violates Syrian sovereignty.

Syria has repeatedly complained to the UN over “Israeli” assaults, urging the Security Council to take action against Tel Aviv’s crimes. The calls have, however, fallen on deaf ears.

