Palestinian Resistance Warns as Israeli Occupation Stages Massacre in Nablus

February 22, 2023

Israeli occupation forces shot and injured an elderly Palestinian woman during the ongoing attack on Nablus (February 22, 2023).

Palestinian resistance issued a new warning on Wednesday as Israeli occupation forces brutally raided the Palestinian city of Nablus, killing or injuring dozens of Palestinians including elderly people and a child.

Palestinian Health Ministry said at least 10 Palestinians were martyred and other 100 were injured in the Israeli raid in Nablus Old City.

The martyrs included two elderly men and a child, Palestinian media reported.

Local sources reported that a large number of Israeli occupation forces (IOF) raided the Old City of Nablus during peak business hours and besieged a house where two wanted Palestinian youths were inside.

Israeli media reported that the two wanted Palestinians were commanders in the Islamic Jihad’s Nablus Battalion resistance group: Mohammad Al-Juneidi and Hussam sleem.

Fighters of Lions’ Den, another Nablus-based resistance group, were involved in the clash as they rushed to defend the city against the Israeli aggression.

Clashes erupted as Palestinians confronted IOF who fired live bullets, tear gas and sound bombs at the houses and shops, causing many suffocation cases.

The Red Crescent in Nablus said the IOF prevented its ambulances from reaching and evacuating the wounded in the Old City, Quds News Network reported.

Health Ministry identified three of the martyrs – in addition to Al-Juneidi and sleem- : Adnan Saabe Baara, 72, Khaled Mohammad Anbsousi, 25, and Tamer Menawi, 33, were killed by Israeli gunfire while 40 others got injured, five said to be in critical condition.

Palestinian media added that a Palestinian elderly woman was among the injured people.

Palestinian Resistance Warns

Commenting on the Israeli aggression on Nbalus, spokesman of Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades threatened that the resistance in Gaza was closely monitoring the Israeli crimes in the West Bank.

“We are running out of patience,” Palestinian media quoted the spokesman as saying.

So far 61 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire since the start of 2023, according to QudsNews Network.

Source: Palestinian and Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

Videos shall be added when available

