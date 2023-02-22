President Assad Holds a Summit with Sultan of Oman Bin Tariq

Posted on by fada1

FEBRUARY 20, 2023

ARABI SOURI

Syrian President Bashar Assad held a summit with the Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tariq in Muscat, Oman on a one-day business trip to the sultanate.

The Syrian Presidency shared the news about the open and closed summits between President Assad and Sultan Bin Tariq with footage of the arrival of the Syrian delegation that included the Syrian ministers of foreign affairs Faisal Mekdad, economy, presidential affairs, and the presidential consultant Louna Al Shibl.

The Syrian Presidency shared the following statement:

President Bashar Al Assad and Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq held an official discussion session at the Al-Baraka Palace in Muscat in the presence of the two official delegations, where His Majesty the Sultan renewed his condolences to the Assad President and the Syrian people with the victims of the devastating earthquake, confirming his country’s continued support for Syria to overcome the effects of the earthquake and the repercussions of the war and the siege imposed on the Syrian people, pointing out that Oman feels the difficult circumstances that the Syrians live in because of these factors.

The video is also available on Rumble and BitChute,

Syrian President Bashar Assad holds summit with Oman Sulan Haitham Bin Tariq in Muscat

The Sultanate of Oman, unlike most of the Arabs and especially the Gulfies, do not interfere negatively in any internal affair of other countries, it has always remained positively neutral trying to mend the relations between it with other countries, and has played an active mediator in several conflicts, thus the special respect it gained among the peoples of the region, with special respect and love from the Syrian people expressed by President Assad to the Sultan of Oman:

President Al Assad expressed his great thanks to His Majesty the Sultan, the government, and the brotherly Omani people for their solidarity, standing with the Syrian Arab Republic and sending relief aid, pointing out that the greatest thanks are due to Oman’s standing alongside Syria during the terrorist war on it..

Sultan Bin Tariq added: “Syria is a brotherly Arab country and we look forward to its relations with all Arab countries in its normal context.”

Despite enormous pressure from the USA, its European minions, their proxy Gulfies, and their Arab League stooges to sever relations with Syria, the Sultanate of Oman maintained its full political and diplomatic relations with Syria.

The Sultanate of Oman is among the very rare countries on our planet that have not sent a single terrorist to kill the Syrian people during the past 12 years and have not contributed financially, diplomatically, or culturally, overtly or covertly to the US-led war of terrorism and war of attrition against the Syrian state, those rare countries count less than a dozen.

Syria News is a collaborative effort by two authors only, we end up most of the months paying from our pockets to maintain the site’s presence online, if you like our work and want us to remain online you can help by chipping in a couple of Euros/ Dollars or any other currency so we can meet our site’s costs.You can also donate with Cryptocurrencies through our donate page.

Thank you in advance.

