‘Resistance and Unity’: DFLP Supporters Rally in Gaza (PHOTOS)

February 21, 2023

DFLP supporters take part in a rally to mark the 54th anniversary of the group’s founding. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian supporters of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine took part in a march marking the 54th anniversary of the group’s founding in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

DFLP is one of the main socialist movements in Palestine. Its origins go back to 1968, when it was split from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the other main socialist movement in Palestine. The DFLP was founded by Nayef Hawatmeh.

Though the DFLP continues to have a political and military presence on the ground, it has become more marginal in terms of political influence and armed resistance in the West Bank and Gaza.

In Gaza, however, the DFLP has recovered some of its resistance credentials following the Israeli siege and repeated wars on the besieged Strip.

In the Gaza rally, hundreds of supporters and scores of fighters chanted pro-DFLP slogans, while carrying banners, with the main banner reading “Resistance, Unity and Investing in the Steadfastness or Our People Will Lead to Victory”.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

IN-DEPTH

