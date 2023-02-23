Ten Palestinians Killed, Over 100 Injured as Israeli Forces Storm Nablus

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

February 22, 2023

At least ten Palestinians were killed and over 100 were injured as Israeli occupation forces stormed Nablus. (Photo: via Times of Gaza TW page)

At least ten Palestinians were killed on Tuesday, including an elderly man and a child, while more than 100 were injured by live bullets, as Israeli forces stormed Nablus, the official news agency WAFA reported.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the victims were identified as:

Adnan Saabe Baara, 72,

Abdul Hadi Abdul Aziz Ashqar, 61,

Mohammad Farid Shaaban, 16,

Tamer Nimr Minawi, 33,

Mohammad Khaled Anbousi, 25,

Musab Munir Awais, 26,

Hussam Bassam Isleem, 24,

Mohammad Abdul Fattah Abdul Ghani, 23,

Walid Riyad Dkhail, 23,

Jaser Jamil Qanier, 23.

Over 100 Palestinians were injured from live bullet wounds and admitted to Nablus hospitals, including six who were reported in critical conditions.

Two journalists were also lightly injured by live bullets while covering the Israeli army incursion.

The mother of Mohammad Abu Baker, murdered by Israeli occupation forces in #Nablus city, on Wednesday, Feb 22. pic.twitter.com/AAjPspd2FP — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 22, 2023

Eyewitnesses said that a large army force raided the old city of Nablus. They surrounded a house while heavily shooting in all directions.

In addition to firing live bullets, Israeli soldiers fired tear gas and sound bombs at the homes and shops causing many suffocation cases in the densely populated old city.

The Red Crescent in Nablus said the Israeli army prevented its ambulances from reaching and evacuating the wounded in the Old City.

With the killing of the 10, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli army and settler gunfire rises to 59.

(PC, WAFA)

Martyrs and hundreds of injured in the storming of the occupation forces in Nablus

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out Paperback – May 15, 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Uncategorized |