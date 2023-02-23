What Can We Do in Order to Prevent Earthquake Occurrences? (Video)

In the memorial ceremony of the Lebanese Resistance movement’s martyred commanders, Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi and Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah tackled the possibility of earthquake occurrences in Lebanon.
Sayyed Nasrallah called on the Lebanese authorities to take the necessary measures and precautions in order to deal with such a possible natural phenomenon.
Sayyed Nasrallah also mentioned a number of acts that contribute to preventing such a calamity.
- Magnitude 4.4 earthquake hits off Lebanon, felt in Occupied Palestine
- New “Israeli” Attack on A Lebanese Border Village
- Hezbollah Denounces Israeli Aggression on Nablus, Voices Solidarity with Palestinian Resistance
Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: Sayyed Nasrallah, The Syrian Earthquake |
Leave a Reply