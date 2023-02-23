What Can We Do in Order to Prevent Earthquake Occurrences? (Video)

Posted on February 23, 2023 by uprootedpalestinians

 February 22, 2023

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah

In the memorial ceremony of the Lebanese Resistance movement’s martyred commanders, Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi and Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah tackled the possibility of earthquake occurrences in Lebanon.

Sayyed Nasrallah called on the Lebanese authorities to take the necessary measures and precautions in order to deal with such a possible natural phenomenon.

Sayyed Nasrallah also mentioned a number of acts that contribute to preventing such a calamity.

