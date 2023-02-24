IN PHOTOS: General Strike in Occupied Palestine following Israeli Killings in Nablus

Posted on by martyrashrakat

February 23, 2023

Palestinians observed a general strike following the deadly Israeli raid on Nablus. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinians observed a general strike across the Occupied Palestinian Territories on Thursday following an Israeli massacre in the northern Palestinian town of Nablus.

On Wednesday morning, Israeli forces raided the occupied city of Nablus in the West Bank. The Israeli attack, on one of the most populous Palestinian cities, resulted in the killing of eleven Palestinians and the wounding of another 102.

The general strike included the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, Israel bombed several Palestinian targets in Gaza, which had retaliated against the Israeli killings in Nablus by firing six rockets toward Israeli towns and settlements.

The Israeli missiles caused no injuries but damage in the targeted areas.

The escalation followed a statement by the United Nations criticizing Israel’s illegal settlement construction on occupied Palestinian land.

Palestinian political groups issued a statement following the Israeli escalation to explain the general strike as an “expression of the Palestinian anger and a way to expose the heinous crimes committed by the Israeli fascist occupation forces.”

The groups also called on all Palestinians to “express their anger and denunciation of these crimes, through popular and mass movements, and to confront the Israeli occupation.”

The Palestine Chronicle correspondent reported on the results of the general strike in Gaza, and sent us these photos.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

