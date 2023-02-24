Israeli Strikes in Gaza as Palestine Observes Day of Rage over Nablus Massacre

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

February 23, 2023

Israeli warplanes struck several targets in Gaza (Thursday, February 23, 2023).

Palestinian cities are observing on Thursday a day of rage over the brutal Israeli massacre in Nablus a day earlier. Few hours earlier, Israeli warplanes staged several air strikes on Gaza.

Nablus and several other cities across Al-Quds and the West Bank, as well as Gaza, were in general strike on Thursday, with residents outraged over the brutal assault which killed 11 Palestinians and injured more than 100 others earlier on Wednesday.

Shops, schools, universities and several other businesses were shut in Nablus, Al-Khalil (Hebron), Ramallah, Jenin and other Palestinian cities in mourning of the eleven martyrs who fell after Israeli occupation forces raided Nablus Old City on Wednesday.

The martyrs included 3 elderly men and a child, Palestinian media reported, adding that 7 of the injured were in critical condition.

Nablus residents bid farewell to the Palestinian martyrs on Thursday, with photos and videos of weeping families circulating on social media.

Watch: Palestinian mourners take part today in the funeral procession of Palestinian youth Mohamed Abu Sabah, who succumbed, earlier this morning, to serious injuries sustained in the belly about two weeks ago by Israeli gunfire during a military raid in the city of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/2WxZ9QXWX5 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 23, 2023

Gaza Strikes

Earlier on Thursday morning, Israeli warplanes carried out bombing raids against two sites in the Gaza Strip.

Fighter jets hit targets in central Gaza and in the coastal enclave’s northern part, the occupation military said in a statement, noting that the assault was after “six rockets were fired into southern Israel in an apparent revenge attack for a deadly Israeli incursion into Nablus a day earlier.”

lsraeli warplanes launch a series of air strikes on Gaza Strip earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/wZQOeMrBAf — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) February 23, 2023

Videos shared on social media showed a large explosion at a building near the coast, and a dark plume of smoke rising above the densely populated enclave in the early morning light.

Israeli occupation police earlier raised their alert level amid fears of a reprisal attack, as a spokesman for Hamas’s military wing issued a veiled threat.

Hamas’ Qassem Hazem said the resistance group was “closely monitoring the enemy’s escalating crimes against our people in the occupied West Bank, and its patience is running out.”

For his part, the Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad Al-Nakhala called the Israeli raid a “huge crime.”

“It is our duty as resistance forces to respond to this crime without hesitation,” he said.

Source: Palestinian and Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

Related Articles

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine | Tagged: Hamas, Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Nablus, Nablus Massacres, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian Martyrs |