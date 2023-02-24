Palestinian prisoners stage sit-ins protesting Israeli massacres

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

February 24, 2023

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

Palestinian prisoners kick off a series of steps in response to the measures of Israeli occupation Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Palestinian prisoners are starting civil disobedience in the face of the occupation. (Archive)

The Handala Center for Prisoners and Former Prisoners in occupied Palestine reported that prisoners staged sit-ins in prison yards after Friday prayers to protest against the unjust measures imposed on them by the Israeli occupation prisons administration.

This comes within the framework of the continued civil disobedience program approved and announced by the Supreme Emergency Committee for Prisoners last Monday.

The Prisoners Commission and the Prisoners Club on Thursday said that tension prevailed in Israeli occupation prisons, especially “Ofer”, after the prisons administration cracked down on prisoners to force them to enter their sections.

The big picture

For the 12th consecutive day, Palestinian prisoners in Israeli occupation prisons continue their civil disobedience against the arbitrary and unjust measures of the prisons administration, in rejection of the orders issued by Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to deprive them of their most basic rights, and the brutal attacks launched by the Prison Authority against them.

The Supreme National Emergency Committee of the National Captive Movement had declared Friday a “Day of Rage” in solidarity with Al-Quds and Palestinian prisoners and in protest of the Israeli massacre in Nablus.

Another Israeli crime.

At least 10 #Palestinians were killed and 100, including several in critical condition, have so far been injured in confrontations that erupted between Palestinians and Israeli occupation forces after the latter stormed the city of #Nablus.#Palestine pic.twitter.com/XtOILod6NW — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) February 22, 2023

The steps come in response to the Prison Authority’s announcement to start implementing the procedures recommended by Ben-Gvir.

Israeli media reported on a decision taken by Ben-Gvir to “reduce the duration of each prisoner’s shower to only four minutes as part of his policy of harassing the prisoners.”

In early February, Palestinian prisoners sent a message from inside the Israeli occupation prisons, asking their people to prepare to wage a major battle against Ben-Gvir’s oppression.

In their message, the prisoners stressed their readiness for all possibilities and called for Palestinians to take to the streets in different areas of the occupied land.

The prisoners called on the Palestinian people to support them in their strategic and decisive battle, which they intend to launch on March 21.

