Resistance refuses Egypt request against retaliation: Al Mayadeen

Feb 23, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

Sources from the Palestinian resistance tell Al Mayadeen that the resistance rejected the Egyptian request for a military response, stressing the need to unite the fronts.

Palestinian resistance factions in Nablus, February 23, 2023. (Social media)

Palestinian resistance sources told Al Mayadeen on Thursday, that efforts have been made since yesterday to keep the situation from devolving into a wider battle against the backdrop of the Nablus massacre.

The sources said that the Egyptian mediator asked the resistance factions in Gaza not to respond militarily, and to stick to popular resistance, demonstrations, and protests in the occupied West Bank. However, the Egyptian request, according to the sources, was a warning against Israeli consequences if the resistance decides to respond.

The resistance rejected this request of “extortion” and stressed the need to establish a “unity of the fronts.”

Sources confirmed that the rocket attack that took place on Thursday morning will not be the only response, emphasizing that all options remain open.

According to the sources, the UN envoy also took part in the calls for negotiations against retaliation.

This comes at a time when the Hamas movement affirmed that the resistance in the Gaza Strip will always be present to defend the people, adding that it monitors all the details of the Israeli crime against the Palestinian people and confirmed that its patience is running out.

The Palestinian resistance resumed its bombing of Israeli settlements in the Gaza Strip on Thursday morning, amid overflights of occupation warplanes in response to Israeli aggression.

For its part, the Lions’ Den resistance group sent an urgent message to the Palestinian people and their resistance fighters, urging them to take to the streets and clash with the occupation in conjunction with the ongoing Israeli aggression in Nablus.

The Lions’ Den vowed “We will respond in kind to the occupation, and everyone must know that simply issuing statements denouncing ‘Israel’s’ actions will not suffice.”

This comes after clashes broke out between the occupation forces and resistance fighters, following the storming of the eastern market area in the city of Nablus, on Wednesday, as a result of which 11 Palestinians, including a boy, were martyred, and hundreds were wounded by occupation fire.

Likewise, the Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, Ziyad al-Nakhala, affirmed on Wednesday that what happened in Nablus is a major crime committed by the occupation against the Palestinian people, stressing that it is the duty as resistance forces to respond to this crime without hesitation.

