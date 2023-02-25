Israelis racing to obtain foreign passports: Israeli media

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

February 25, 2023

Source: Israeli Media

By Al Mayadeen English

According to Israeli media, a large number of settlers seek to resettle somewhere else, showing a possibility of reverse migration out of Palestine.

Protesters carry a large copy of the Israeli “Declaration of Independence,” during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new occupation government to overhaul the judicial system, near the Knesset, “Israel’s” parliament in al-Quds, February 20, 2023. (AP)

Israeli media reported on Friday that Israelis are rushing to acquire foreign passports to relocate and live elsewhere because “Israel” is no longer a viable option.

“More Israelis are afraid of what is happening, and there is an increase in the percentage of applications for foreign nationality,” one expert told Channel 12, stressing that settlers are asking where is a better land to resettle in and where they can transfer their money, adding: “people in ‘Israel’ are preparing the ground for ’emigration’.”

A few days ago, former Israeli occupation Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that there is a real threat of civil war breaking out in “Israel.”

Bennett, during an interview with Israeli Channel 12, said that the occupation’s government and the opposition should “take a week off from legislating and protesting and sit down to negotiate the proposed judicial amendments” by Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

“A settlement can be reached regarding the judicial amendments,” Bennett said. “There are things that must be fixed and changed, but we should not go from one extreme to another.”

Around 100,000 Israelis gathered outside the Knesset in occupied Al-Quds on February 20 to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial reform plans, organizers said earlier in the night.

Israeli settlers have for months been taking to the streets in the thousands to protest the government’s judiciary reforms.

“We can already declare a huge success. [The number of protesters is] approaching 100,000 in the Knesset [parliament] area. This is a huge force of civil resistance to a coup. At the moment of truth, the people of ‘Israel’ stood up to stop the danger to Israeli democracy,” the organizers said on Twitter.

