Lions’ Den urges organized involvement in resistance with any means

Feb 24, 2023

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

The Lion’s Den Resistance warns the Israeli occupation that retaliation for the Nablus massacre is inevitable.

Lion’s Den Resistance fighters

The Lions’ Den (Areen Al-Ousoud) Resistance group confirmed that resistance has extended its presence throughout the West Bank and stressed that whoever thinks that the Lions’ Den is over “is delusional because the Resistance now possesses a shield and a sword.”

The group further said in a statement, on Thursday, that “whoever bets on ending the Lions’ Den groups is delusional and weak” and does not know anything about the soldiers involved in this Resistance group.

The Lions’ Den called on the masses to go out tonight onto the main streets and squares in every city, village, and camp “so that the whole world could hear the sounds of Palestinians glorifying God … and preparing in these hours for the battle of a striking response.”

The statement further added, “We invite you to engage immediately in resistance work, whatever the capabilities, but with good planning.” The Lion’s Den also called on the people of the city of Nablus, its camps, and villages, to participate in collective prayer on Friday morning.

The Lion’s Den continued, “We can say to our people now, after Tulkarem joined the armed Resistance and the completion of the formation of its cells, that the Resistance in the West Bank now has a shield and a sword.”

Moreover, the statement warned the occupation that it will spend “a long time” attempting to “study, research, and analyze the phenomenon of the Lions’ Den” in order to understand it, “but despite all that, you [the occupation] will fail, and we [Lion’s Den] will prevail.”

The Resistance group concluded, “We will not deviate our compass no matter the cost” and warned the occupation, saying, “We are coming from where you do not expect us.”

Nablus’ massacre

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that the number of martyrs as a result of the Israeli occupation massacre in Nablus in the occupied West Bank rose to 11.

The Ministry said earlier that 102 Palestinians were injured during the IOF raid, some of whom are in critical condition, and were transferred to Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus

A mass funeral was held in Nablus for ten of the martyrs amid public outrage calling for revenge for those killed by the Israeli occupation forces.

"ما تتركوا البارودة وكملوا الطريق"🇵🇸



مصادر فلسطينية تنشر رسالة للمقاومين الشهيدين حسام اسليم ورفيقه محمد الجنيدي، قبل استشهادهما برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في #نابلس.#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/AHUxDqRDTs — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) February 22, 2023

Palestinian Resistance group, the Lions’ Den (Areen Al-Ousoud), said in response to the Israeli massacre, “We will respond with a blow to the occupation, and everyone should know that statements of denunciation and condemnation will not fend off the enemy.”

The group also announced that the door to partake in Resistance operations along the forces of the Lions’ Den groups is open, noting that engaging in battles of honor requires nothing but determination and sincere intention.

During the IOF storming of the city, the Lions’ Den called on the Palestinian people and its Resistance to take to the streets and confront the occupation forces in support of their brethren in Nablus.

For his part, the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement Ziad Al-Nakhala affirmed that what happened in Nablus is a major crime committed by the occupation against the Palestinian people, stressing that it is the duty of the Resistance forces to respond to this crime without hesitation.

فيديو يوثق اللحظات الأولى لدخول عناصر قوات الاحتلال مدينة #نابلس، وهم متنكرون بملابس رجال كبار في السن، وملابس نساء.#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/mnO48Gr5Ts — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) February 22, 2023

Heavy confrontations erupted between Palestinian Resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday morning after the latter stormed Nablus.

The occupation brought in large military reinforcements from the Hawara military checkpoint. Palestinians circulated footage of occupation vehicles storming the eastern market, while many residents were still there.

Following the massacre, the military spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, said the Resistance in Gaza is watching the Israeli occupation’s escalating crimes against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, warning that its patience is running out.

Israeli offensives continue in the northern West Bank for several months now under the pretext of pursuing wanted individuals, with most raids being concentrated on Nablus, Jenin, Beit Lahm, Ramallah, and Al-Khalil.

Read more: Israeli occupation forces commit massacre in Old City in Nablus

