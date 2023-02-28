Jewish Settlers Injure Hundreds of Palestinians, Torch Cars, Homes in West Bank (VIDEO)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

February 27, 2023

Jewish settlers set Palestinian houses on fire in the village of Huwwara, near Nablus. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Illegal Jewish settlers killed a Palestinian man, injured hundreds of others and set on fire numerous homes on Sunday evening, in the latest escalation in the occupied West Bank, The New Arab reported.

According to the Palestinian Health Minister, a 37-year-old Palestinian, Sameh Aqtash, was shot dead in Zaatara village near Nablus during the attack.

Jewish settlers set Palestinian houses and cars on fire in the town of #Huwwara, near the occupied West Bank city of #Nablus. pic.twitter.com/5FKiw5hYg8 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 26, 2023

Jewish settlers shot Aqtash in his abdomen near his home in Zaatara Village, as they attacked at least 30 homes in Nablus. Aqtash had just returned from a volunteering trip to help Turkiye quake victims, according to reports.

More than 350 Palestinians were also injured, most suffering from tear gas inhalation, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said.

On Sunday, after two illegal Jewish settlers were killed in a car on the main road through the town of Huwwara, Israeli media reported the attack by Jewish settlers as “seeking revenge” near the village.

Illegal Jewish settlers, some of whom were masked gunmen, assaulted 30 houses and burned 15 cars in Nablus, according to The New Arab.

In addition, at least 35 houses were completely burned, 40 houses were partially burned and 100 private vehicles were burned and destroyed in the area, according to the Palestinian Red Cross.

The New Arab reported that Jewish settlers also ran over a journalist covering events in the town of Huwwara.

LATEST POSTS

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes | Tagged: Huwwara, Occupied W Bank, Settlers Attacks |