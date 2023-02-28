Palestinian carries out operation in Jordan Valley, killing settler

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

27 Feb, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

An illegal Israeli settler was killed after sustaining injuries during an operation in the Jordan Valley, with numerous injuries reported in various areas.

Israeli soldiers set up a roadblock following a shooting operation in the West Bank at the Jordan Valley, occupied Palestine, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

An illegal Israeli settler was killed after he was shot during a resistance operation in the Jordan Valley, Al Mayadeen correspondent reported on Monday, noting that the Palestinian who carried out that operation has so far carried out five similar ones in the same area.

Israeli media had admitted Monday that two shooting operations were carried out concurrently in Areeha, leading to numerous injuries, several of which are critical.

The Israeli Maariv newspaper reported Monday that a shooting was carried out near the “Almog” junction in Areeha, with several injuries reported and emergency crews rushing to the scene.

#فلسطين | مشهد من عملية إطلاق النار الثانية قرب أريحا. pic.twitter.com/jx7MYuHYuO — غرب آسيا – عاجل (@WANbreaking) February 27, 2023

“The army shut down several roads in the Jordan Valley in a bid to get those who carried out the operations,” the Israeli Channel 11 reported. “The second operation near Areeha led to four injuries, some of which are critical” amid concerns about further operations in the area.

Less than an hour before there were any reports about the second operation, Israeli media said Magen David Adom, or the Red Star of David, was tending to a critically injured settler following a shooting on Road 90 near the “Beit HaArava” Junction in the vicinity of Areeha.

Israeli media reported that the man who carried out the operation was able to escape the scene without being detained, adding that the Israeli occupation forces were on a manhunt for him.

Israeli media reported Sunday that two settlers were killed with an M-16 rifle in a shooting operation near the town of Huwara, Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that the one behind the operation rammed the car of the two Israelis, then got out of his car, shot them then left the scene. The channel indicated that the Israeli occupation forces went to the area and are now looking for him.

Following the incident, Yoav Gallant, the occupation’s Minister of Security, stated, “We will soon conduct an assessment of the situation and take decisions regarding the Aqaba summit.”

The head of the settlement council in the northern West Bank described the process that took place in Huwara as “difficult”.

In the same context, the head of the regional council, Yossi Dagan, called on the government to turn the tables on the Palestinian Authority and launch a military operation.

