Take a look at the Countries Which Provided Aid to Quake-hit Syria

Posted on March 2, 2023 by uprootedpalestinians

February 24, 2023

Al-Manar English Website prepared an infographic image illustrating the countries which provided aid to Syria following the devastating earthquake which killed at least 6,000 in Syria and 41,000 others in neighboring Turkey.

The infographic image shows the dates and the nature of the aid provided, in addition to some other details on the issue.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Filed under: Algeria, China, Egypt, Iran, Lebanon, Palestine, Russia, Serbia, Tunis, UAE, Venezuela | Tagged: , , |

