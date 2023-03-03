‘Israel’ hampered with crises, leaving Netanyahu in a pickle: Report

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

A new report by The Conversation argues how Israeli politicians are strongly motivated to strengthen the Haganah-minded politics in “Israel”.

Israeli forces detain a protester during a demonstration in “Tel Aviv” on Wednesday against the government’s overhaul bill. (AFP)

“Israel” is confronting one of the most critical crises; and it could be the most difficult test yet for the occupation’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has just recently regained his political career by returning despite a series of scandals and probes, an analysis by Ran Porat for The Conversation acknowledged.

Netanyahu, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, was deposed in 2021, but mounted a political return last year, gathering enough support to form the most far-right Israeli government ever.

The paper described how these politicians are strongly motivated to strengthen the Haganah-minded politics in “Israel”.

Porat explained how Netanyahu was initially successful in rebranding himself as the “responsible adult who would keep his government’s radicals in line,” but his government is currently facing deepening significant schisms.

He further envisioned that the “situation with the Palestinians” may be escalating, in reference to the illegal Israeli settlers’ rampage, which left one Palestinian murdered and Palestinian cars, homes, and businesses burnt to the ground. The rampage followed a week of brutal aggression against Palestinians in Nablus, in which 11 were killed in an Israeli occupation forces (IOF) raid.

Netanyahu’s grip over power

Porat further expounded that the government’s intended revamping of the judicial system is one of the key concerns causing public outrage.

This comes as the new administration took unprecedented steps to weaken the occupation’s Supreme Court and further entrench the influence of its far-right coalition, all while escalating brutal aggression against Palestinians.

What judicial amendments does Netanyahu want?

Despite weeks of protests by Israeli settlers, the Knesset voted last Tuesday in favor of going through with the judicial reform legislation, which has been criticized as undermining the separation of power within “Israel”.

Settlers across “Israel” have been vehemently protesting the legislation under the pretext of it being a threat to “democracy”, namely how it increases the authority of politicians over judges.

63 members of the occupation’s Knesset, more than the absolute majority of the quorum, voted in favor of the bill during the first reading.

Before passing to its second and third readings in the Knesset, the bill will return to the law committee for further discussion.

The proposed legislation would prevent courts from overturning any amendments made by the government to “Israel’s” quasi-constitutional “Basic Laws”, in addition to giving more weight to the government in the judge selection committee.

The legislation undermining the judiciary’s independence is fundamental to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration, which comprises a coalition of Haganah-minded parties.

Netanyahu’s opponents perceive the alleged reforms as a ploy to derail his upcoming corruption trial on allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

The writer also postulated that the turmoil is harming “Israel’s” economy. The Israeli shekel is deteriorating as investors and leading high-tech entrepreneurs withdraw capital from “Israel”, fearing a weakened court system and rule of law.

Senior US officials have expressed grave concerns about the scope and timeliness of the reform plans.

Yet, the massive wave of protests has reenergized a fractured and demoralized opposition. Appeals for “civil disobedience” and fights with police have been met with stern warnings from both sides, asking the government to reach an agreement before public outrage escalates into more serious upheaval.

