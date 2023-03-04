Grave Concern for Life of 2 Bahraini Activists behind Al-Khalifa Bars

Posted on by mala114

By Staff, Agencies

The rapid deterioration in the health condition of two prominent rights activists, Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja and Abduljalil Al-Singace, who are serving life sentences in Bahraini jails linked to the 2011 uprising has sparked grave concern.

Al-Khawaja, 61, was sent back to prison on February 28 after security forces denied him access to a cardiologist for a serious heart-related complicacy, his daughter Maryam Al-Khawaja was quoted as saying in Bahraini media.

The rights activist, who was first arrested and put on trial in 2011 for leading peaceful protests that called for fundamental freedoms in the Gulf country, informed his daughter that he was suffering from breathing difficulties and heart palpitations.

After performing various medical tests, a doctor recommended that al-Khawaja be urgently moved to a cardiologist’s care, however, Bahraini security forces “refused to book the necessary appointment,” his daughter said.

Maryam said “a plain-clothed man” at the medical facility insisted his hands be cuffed and that he be taken back to prison.

According to his daughter, Abdul-Hadi believes the refusal to book his appointment was done to punish him because he had protested against being chained.

“I am constantly in a state of anxiety waiting for that call that something happened to my father in their notorious prison, and this latest news has now increased my anxiety tenfold,” his daughter said, concerned about her ailing father’s fate.

She said her father was “dying in their prisons” while the international community, especially the EU and Denmark, was watching it as mute spectators.

