Palestinian resistance growing throughout West Bank: PIJ chief

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

3 Mar 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen English

The leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, Ziyad Al-Nakhalah, says resistance groups are expanding throughout the West Bank in the face of the occupation.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad Al-Nakhalah

The resistance groups in the occupied West Bank have announced that they will continue confronting the Israeli occupation until it is completely expelled, Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement Secretary-General Ziyad Al-Nakhalah said.

“The martyrs have turned the camp into a symbol of resistance and a torch that lit up a darkness that has lasted years, and the Jenin Brigade and its knights emerged as heroes,” Al-Nakhalah said.

“The heroes of the operations in Al-Quds, Huwara, and the Palestinian territories occupied in 1948, as well as various groups, are forming, and they will do the impossible,” the resistance leader revealed.

He also called for the resistance groups to unite together in the face of the occupation, so that “the voice of the Palestinian people resounds and fills the horizon,” underlining the need for all Palestinian powers to fulfill the expectations of the Palestinian people and their sacrifices. He said this would only happen if the existing narrow partisanship is overcome and the resistance is united.

Furthermore, Al-Nakhallah called on the freedom fighters to be cautious and not use cell phones so as not to let their guard down against the Israeli occupation.

The resistance groups “have succeeded in obstructing [the Israeli] project to take over Palestinian lands […] it is either us or you in this land that is ours, and we will fight you until you leave, for our valiant and heroic people will not kneel or give up,” he added, addressing the Israeli occupation.

“Never hesitate when it comes to confrontation, for life under occupation is death, and martyrdom on the front is life, as reckon not those who are killed in Allah’s way as dead; nay, they are alive (and) are provided sustenance from their Lord,” he stressed. “Come out of every house to fight the Zionists; confront them everywhere, go fight them, and do not wait for them to come to you.”

Additionally, the PIJ chief said the United States pushed with all its might to hatch a new plot at the Aqaba summit, but just one man sufficed in thwarting their scheme. “American politics support the Zionist project and empower it, and the international community is moving to protect it, pushing the Arab regimes to participate in protecting the enemy and its settlers.”

Read more: ‘Israel’ contradicts Aqaba summit report: Settlement process continues

According to Israeli media, this summit aimed to continue and consolidate the agreements reached between “Israel” and the Palestinian Authority within the framework of postponing the UNSC vote on condemning Israeli settlement expansion.

Israeli website Walla! explained that the US administration pushed for holding the summit as part of “an attempt to reach a state of calm before the upcoming month of Ramadan, out of fear of large-scale violent confrontations in the West Bank.”

The website indicated that the US President’s Senior Advisor for Middle East Affairs, Brett McGurk, and US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf are expected to attend the meeting.

The man that Al-Nakhalah was talking about carried out an operation that led to two Israeli settlers getting killed with an M-16 rifle in the town of Huwara, Nablus.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that the man who executed the operation rammed the car of the two Israelis, then got out of his car, shot them then left the scene. The channel indicated that the Israeli occupation forces went to the area and are now looking for him.

Following the incident, Yoav Gallant, the occupation’s Minister of Security, stated, “We will soon conduct an assessment of the situation and take decisions regarding the Aqaba summit.”

The head of the settlement council in the northern West Bank described the operation that took place in Huwara as “difficult”.

The military wings of resistance factions in the Jenin refugee camp had rejected the Aqaba meeting and called on the Palestinian people to condemn it as well.

Related Articles

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Uncategorized |