Even after devastating earthquake, US loots new batch of Syrian oil

Posted on by martyrashrakat

4 Mar 2023

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

American occupation soldiers patrol in Hassakeh, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)

Syrian news agency SANA reported on Saturday that US occupation troops have looted a new batch of oil from Syria’s al-Jazeera fields.

The convoy is on its way to reach US military bases in Iraq via the illegal al-Mahmudiya crossing in the al-Yarubiya region.

According to civilian sources, the convoy is made of 23 vehicles and includes covered trucks and tanks filled with stolen oil.

The sources further added that an additional convoy made up of 34 trucks exited the illegal al-Walid crossing in al-Yarubiya.

The last time US troops plundered Syrian oil was on February 27th. The oil was looted from the same al-Jazeera fields and was transported to Iraq via illegal crossings.

Even after the February 6 earthquake devastated several cities across the coutry, the US continue to loot oil from Syrian territories under US occupation.

US troops claim to be occupying the area in order to rid the region of terrorists, yet the US has strategically implanted itself there for the purposes of stealing Syria’s oil as well as destabilizing President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

In December of 2022, Syria’s foreign ministry said the US occupation forces and their affiliated military groups’ systematic lootings of Syrian oil, wheat, and other national resources have amounted to direct losses valued at $25.9 billion and indirect losses valued at over $86 billion.

“19.8 billion US dollars of looting oil, gas, and mineral resources, 3.3 billion US dollars resulting from vandalizing and ransacking of facilities. 2.9 billion US dollars the value of damages caused to the oil and gas installations by the so-called ‘injternational coalition’ bombing of these installations,” the statement detailed.

The Ministry then demanded the UN to once again adopt urgent steps to cease the violation of international law by the US and its allies and ensure compensation for these violations.

