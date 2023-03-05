Prisoner Khader Adnan continues hunger strike for 29th day in a row

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

The Palestinian Prisoners Club warns that Adnan is in need of immediate medical attention as his health further deteriorates.

PIJ official Sheikh Khader Adnan

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement official, Khader Adnan, continues his open-ended hunger strike for the 29th day in a row in Al-Jalama prison in protest of his arbitrary detention by the Israeli occupation.

Israeli occupation forces launched on February 5 a massive campaign of raids and incursions in the occupied West Bank, during which they arrested a number of Palestinians, including leaders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, one of which is Sheikh Khader Adnan.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club said Adnan’s health is deteriorating a month into his strike, pointing out that, in addition to his strike, the prisoner is refusing to undergo any kind of medical examinations, noting that he already had health issues prior to his arrest, which requires urgent medical attention.

In response to his hunger strike, Adnan was sent last Tuesday to a new internal trial in Al-Jalama detention center, as per a letter of his.

He pointed out that two days ago, a criminal detainee started a fire in a cell next to him, which fogged up his cell with smoke. Prison guards took him to the detainees’ clinic to be examined after suffering from suffocation, but he refused the medical examination, explaining that he always refuses the clinic’s examinations and supplies.

Adnan was arrested 12 times, and he spent a total of about eight years in Israeli occupation detention centers, the majority of which he spent under arbitrary administrative detention. During these years, he went through five strikes, including four strikes against his administrative detention.

