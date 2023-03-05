Sayyed Nasrallah Speaks Monday

Posted on March 5, 2023 by uprootedpalestinians

March 3, 2023

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is scheduled to address the Party’s ceremony held, at Shahed School campus in Beirut’s Dahiyeh on Monday (March 6) at 15:00 (Beirut’s Time), to mark the anniversary of the Birth of Imam Sajjad (P) and Abu Fadl Al-Abbas on Shaaban 4 and 5 and honor the prisoners and wounded fighters of the Islamic Resistance.

The speech is expected to tackle the latest developments in Lebanon and the region in addition to the aspects of the occasion.

Sayyed Nasrallah had directed several threats to the United States on Thursday, February 16, vowing that Washington’s scheme in Lebanon will be foiled and that Hezbollah’s retaliation would be ‘unimaginable’.

In a memorial ceremony of the Lebanese resistance movement’s martyred commanders, Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi and Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that whoever “pushes Lebanon towards chaos and collapse has to expect chaos in the entire region and especially in the Zionist entity.”

Related Articles

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon, USA | Tagged: , , , , , |

«

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on March 5, 2023 at 10:57 pm said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: