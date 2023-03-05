Sayyed Nasrallah Speaks Monday

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 3, 2023

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is scheduled to address the Party’s ceremony held, at Shahed School campus in Beirut’s Dahiyeh on Monday (March 6) at 15:00 (Beirut’s Time), to mark the anniversary of the Birth of Imam Sajjad (P) and Abu Fadl Al-Abbas on Shaaban 4 and 5 and honor the prisoners and wounded fighters of the Islamic Resistance.

The speech is expected to tackle the latest developments in Lebanon and the region in addition to the aspects of the occasion.

Sayyed Nasrallah had directed several threats to the United States on Thursday, February 16, vowing that Washington’s scheme in Lebanon will be foiled and that Hezbollah’s retaliation would be ‘unimaginable’.

In a memorial ceremony of the Lebanese resistance movement’s martyred commanders, Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi and Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that whoever “pushes Lebanon towards chaos and collapse has to expect chaos in the entire region and especially in the Zionist entity.”

