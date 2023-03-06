Lebanese Army Thwarts Israeli Border Breach: “Violation is Prohibited”

Lebanese Army on Sunday forced an Israeli patrol to retreat beyond the country’s border with occupied Palestine.
Al-Manar correspondent in south Lebanon Ali Shoeib reported that tensions were high at the border village of Aita Al-Shaab after Israeli forces violated the so-called Blue Line, a line set by the United Nations for the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from Lebanon in 2000.
Our correspondent added that Lebanese Army forces along with angered Lebanese citizens gathered at the area and prevented the occupation forces to advance.
