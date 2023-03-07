Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Supports Sleiman Franjiyeh for Presidency, Resistance Power Protects Lebanon Borders, Fortunes (Video)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 6, 2023

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah

Mohammad Salami

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Monday announced that the Resistance Party supports the nomination of Head of Marada Movement Sleiman Franjiyeh for the presidential elections, stressing that the latter matches all needed candidacy criteria.

https://english.almanar.com.lb/ajax/video_check.php?id=110222

Addressing Hezbollah ceremony held to mark the anniversary of the Birth of Imam Sajjad (P) and Abu Fadl Al-Abbas and honor the prisoners as well as the wounded fighters of the Islamic Resistance, Sayyed Nasrallah noted that Hezbollah rejects the presidential void and insists on the two-third quorum for the parliament to convene and elect a new president.

Our serious will and the national interest impose electing a new president, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who noted that Hezbollah will remain committed to the two-third parliamentary quorum for the presidential elections.

The first and the second sessions must witness a two-third quorum although the number of votes required for the winning candidate is 65 (out of 128), according to Sayyed Nasrallah, who added that, even if the candidate Hezbollah supports secures the majority of votes, it will insist on the two-third attendance quorum.

Sayyed Nasrallah called for holding a dialogue among the parliamentary blocs if the quorum is not secured to elect a new president, adding that all the parliamentary blocs have the democratic right to boycott the vote.

In this regard, Sayyed Nasrallh urged the parliamentary blocs to prepare a list of candidates in order to discuss them in the context of a dialogue.

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that Hezbollah refuses any foreign intervention in the Lebanese presidential elections to impose or veto any candidate, wondering how some Lebanese parties, who claim to be sovereign, ask the United States to sanction the blocs which do not elect the foreign-backed candidate.

We just accept a foreign assistance to reach a convergence of views in Lebanon, according to Sayyed Nasrallah, who added that Iran and Syria do not interfere in this issue and refer all inquirers to Tehran and Damascus allies in Beirut.

Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed that the Lebanese parties must never wait for the regional and international developments to settle the presidential file, stressing that Hezbollah and allies are not waiting for any foreign orders and have the full independence and freedom to elect the candidate they prefer.

Hezbollah and allies are not betting on any regional and international developments and settlements, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who maintained that the Iranian nuclear deal as well as Riyadh-Tehran settlement will take a long time to be achieved.

His eminence indicated that that Hezbollah remains committed to its presidential choice till the elections, reiterating that the Party wants the new President to just abstain from backstabbing the resistance.

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that his eminence had met with the Free Patriotic Movement Head Gebran Bassil to discuss the presidential file without preconditions, adding that the meeting did not reach any result.

His eminence noted that the Understanding between Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement does not stipulate a full agreement on all the issues, including the presidential elections.

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that Hezbollah does not accept to be accused of betraying the Free Patriotic Movement, calling for holding joint sessions to discuss the common concerns.

Lebanon Borders with Occupied Palestine

Hezbollah Secretary General highlighted the Zionist enemy’s attempts to advance and violate Lebanon’s southern borders in order to occupy parts of the Lebanese territories, hailing the Lebanese army for confronting the Israeli military units powerfully.

Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that deterrence formula based on the army, people, and resistance will secure the Lebanese rights and borders and prevent the enemy from violating the national sovereignty.

Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed that Hezbollah power enables Lebanese army to confront the Israeli enemy and protects Lebanon’s borders and fortunes from any Zionist aggression.

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that the US support is directed strategically to the Zionist entity, warning against any bet on the US policies towards Lebanon.

“This deterrence power was made by our people, men, women, children, wounded, prisoners, martyrs and mujahidin.”

Only Iran and Syria supported this deterrence power, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who added that this explains the antagonistic policies against those two countries.

Sayyed Nasrallah recalled that, in 1978, the Israeli occupation forces took control of Southern Litani area in 7 days, while that, in 2006, dozens of thousands of Zionist troops failed to achieve any field progress in Southern Lebanon in 33 days.

Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated his Karish formula, warning against any procrastination in extracting oil and gas in the Lebanese territorial water.

Hezbollah leader denied the claims of some analysts who alleged that his warnings were caused by a certain frustration about the maritime agreement, refuting all the rumors about submitting security guarantees in this regard.

Sayyed Nasrallah asserted that Hezbollah did not aim at gaining the US consent or achieving political gains in Lebanon, indicating that Hezbollah reviews its stances that please the US administration.

Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated that the US-brokered agreement on the maritime border demarcation was a major achievement, but that implementation of the pact requires a follow-up.

Sayyed Nasrallah noted that the caretaker PM Najib Mikati and the power ministry are assuming their responsibilities regarding the follow up of the maritime agreement, warning again against any procrastination in this regard.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah may never make concessions regarding the land and maritime borders, adding that the enemies want to eradicate the resistance in order to deprive the country from its protection power.

Previously, the enemies used wars and massacres in order to strike the resistance power, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who added that, nowadays, they are resorting the siege and starvation in order to achieve the same target.

Resistance supporters will never abandon their strategic choice, Sayyed Nasrallah said, adding that people will not make concessions related to their power and pride.

Occasion

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that Hezbollah adopted the Birthday of Abu Fadl Al-Abbas (P) as the Wounded Resistance Fighters Day because he symbolizes the injury and sacrifice in Karbala.

Birthday of Imam Ali Bin Al-Hussein Al-Sajjad (P) has bee adopted by Hezbollah as the Resistance Prisoners Day because he was the sickened Imam who was imprisoned in Karbala, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who noted that Imam Sajjad (P) remained brave and courageous in face of the tyrants despite all challenges imposed by Yazid.

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that Hezbollah wounded fighters faced the dangers of wars just as Al-Abbas, adding that their pains caused by their injuries comprise a new jihad path for the sake of Allah.

Hezbollah Chief said that all the Lebanese must know that the repercussions of the sacrifices of Resistance wounded fighters are still effective.

Sayyed Nasrallah noted that the new generation must learn about the Resistance prisoners’ sacrifices as well as the Israeli enemy’s jails in southern Lebanon and occupied Palestine, adding that a large number of Resistance prisoners embraced martyrdom after returning to the battlefields.

Sayyed Nasrallah called for supporting the Palestinian resistance and prisoners in face of the Israeli measures, including the approval of the capital punishment, stressing that executing prisoners will let the Palestinians oblige the Zionist enemy to pay a heavy price.

Sayyed Nasrallah also indicated that the Israeli attack on the Palestinian town of Huwara reflects the barbaric reality of Zionism.

Hezbollah held the ceremony in various halls across Lebanon as a large number of the Resistance released prisoners, wounded fighters and loyal supporters attended to reiterate allegiance to the jihadi path of Hezbollah.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Articles by writer

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Lebanon, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Huwara, Palestinian Prisoners, Sayyed Nasrallah |