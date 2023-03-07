Syria is Fighting for its Life

Posted on March 7, 2023 by uprootedpalestinians

Posted by INTERNATIONALIST 360° 

Vanessa Beeley

On the 4th March ISIS terrorists attacked a group of civilians while they were collecting truffles in the Dwizin area of Aqayribat district, east of Hama City. Accurate information is scarce but reports indicate many civilians were killed and wounded in the attack. It is also possible that the ISIS terrorists took hostages. This is the third such attack since the earthquake hit Syria on 6th February – designed to strike fear into already traumatised civilians.

Watch UK Column report with my section on Syria:

