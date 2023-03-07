Tamara Lorincz: Canada’s Support For Ukraine’s War on the Donbass & Canada’s Anti-Russia Policies

Posted on by fada1

February 22, 2023



Eva Bartlett

I spoke with Canadian researcher and writer, Tamara Lorincz, about Canada’s militaristic foreign and defence policies, Canada’s belligerent NATO role in bombing sovereign nations, Canada’s role in fomenting the Maidan protests which preceded the (2014) illegal coup in Ukraine, and, among other things, Canada’s support to Ukraine’s war on the Donbass.

Tamara has a Masters in International Politics and Security Studies and is currently working on her PhD. She has has long been very actively involved in various anti-war, peace & educational initiatives, with an emphasis in exposing the military’s impacts on the environment, Canadian defence and foreign policy, disarmament, & resistance to NATO, among many other things.

See her bio here: https://www.balsillieschool.ca/people/tamara-lorincz/

Follow her: https://twitter.com/TamaraLorincz

Conversation points:

*Trudeau government & Canada’s new defence policy: (June 2017) “Strong, Secure and Engaged”–a “militaristic, belligerent, posture on the world. Canada will spend $553 billion on military over next 20 years…Defence policy very informed by membership in NATO & partnership in NORAD.”

*Canada’s role in the illegal bombing of the former Yugoslavia (1999)

*Canada’s role in the US-led illegal occupation of Afghanistan (Canada has never been held accountable for war crimes committed in Afghanistan)

*(2011) Canadian general led NATO’s bombing of Libya, killing civilians & destroying civilian infrastructure *(2014-2016) Canada’s illegal bombing, with US-led coalition, of Syria.

*Under Harper government, FM Baird was on the ground fomenting the Maidan protests & illegal coup; under Trudeau and Freeland support for Ukraine continues.

LINKS:

https://rabble.ca/politics/world-politics/canadas-interference-in-ukrainian-democracy/embed/#?secret=yQ6g1U0YyZ#?secret=LjqDd4Wf4B

https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/services/operations/military-operations/current-operations/operation-unifier.html

https://ottawacitizen.com/news/national/defence-watch/canada-failed-when-it-trained-ukrainian-troops-linked-to-the-far-right-says-nazi-hunter

https://banderalobby.substack.com/p/the-canadian-bandera-network

https://coat.ncf.ca/research/Chomiak-Freeland/C-F1.htm

*My reports from the Donbass, under Ukrainian fire.

https://www.mintpressnews.com/under-fire-from-ukraine-everyday-life-in-the-donetsk-peoples-republic/262363/embed/#?secret=YZGvk5mkkQ#?secret=2Uf6fioYRF

*CBC

https://www.thecanadafiles.com/articles/facts-are-subversive-how-canadas-mainstream-media-spreads-disinformation-about-the-conflict-in-ukraine

*Ukraine Intensified Its Shelling of the Donbass Weeks Before Russia’s Special Military Operation:

https://www.thepostil.com/the-military-situation-in-the-ukraine/embed/#?secret=hJnKymN5kG

This morning, I was pleased to disrupt speech by @NationalDefence @AnitaAnandMP. Minister, you’re lying. #Canada training neo-Nazi militias in #Ukraine, killing #Donbass civilians. Sending weapons not calling for peace, risks nuclear war. Tell the truth. https://t.co/FjMCX0Bry2— Tamara Lorincz (@TamaraLorincz) September 19, 2022

