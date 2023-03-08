IOF kill several Palestinians, wound others in Jenin storming

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

IOF vehicles storming Jenin refugee camp (Social media)

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that at least six Palestinians were martyred in the Jenin refugee camp and several others were injured in confrontations with Israeli occupation forces as the latter simultaneously stormed Nablus, where it arrested a number of Palestinians.

Al Mayadeen correspondent in the West Bank later confirmed the martyrdom of Abd Al-Fattah Kharrousha, whom the occupation forces accuse of being behind the Huwara operation.

من بين الشهداء عبد الفتاح حسين خروشة (49 عاماً) من نابلس منفذ عملية إطلاق النار اي حوارة. pic.twitter.com/F924zM45LN — شجاعية (@shejae3a) March 7, 2023

Our correspondent stated that the six martyrs belong to the Jenin Brigade of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades and that they confronted the Israeli raid down to their last breath.

She also reported that the bodies of a number of martyrs were recovered from inside the house that the IOF had besieged Jenin, noting that the occupation forces were gradually withdrawing from the camp, about two hours after the raid.

Local Palestinian sources said a special Israeli force infiltrated the outskirts of Jenin using a camouflaged truck, while military vehicles headed from the Al-Jalama checkpoint toward the camp to besiege a house belonging to the family of martyr Amjad Al-Azmi.

Al Mayadeen correspondent in occupied Palestine confirmed that the occupation forces targeted ambulances and used Palestinians as human shields during the raid.

#AlMayadeen correspondent in occupied #Palestine: Israeli occupation forces opened fire on ambulances during their raid on the #Jenin refugee camp. https://t.co/fB0HisGuhi — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) March 7, 2023

#AlMayadeen's correspondent in occupied #Palestine: Israeli occupation forces used Palestinians as human shields during the raid on #Jenin refugee camp. https://t.co/Jt3LMpFPMs — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) March 7, 2023

According to medical sources, three injuries by Israeli gunfire arrived at Jenin Hospital, while the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the martyrdom of 26-year-old Mohammad Ghazzawi after being shot in the chest.

Journalist and political activist Mujahid Al-Saadi said Palestinian Resistance fighters shot down an occupation drone in Jenin while freedom fighter Jamal Hwail told Al Mayadeen that a second Israeli drone was shot down, adding that Israeli Apache helicopters are carrying out overflights in the airspace of Jenin.

Watch | The #Palestinian Resistance was able to shoot two Israeli drones over #Jenin, the occupied West Bank, after Israeli forces raided the camp. #Palestine pic.twitter.com/y9TyunwrEy — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) March 7, 2023

In a statement, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades said its fighters are still targeting the occupation forces and their special units in the Jenin camp with bullets and explosive devices.

The Brigades said a number of its fighters were martyred while confronting the crimes of the occupation and reported several injuries among occupation forces, stressing that the Israeli crimes will be answered in “Tel Aviv”.

🔴Happening now: Israeli occupation forces are raiding the #Jenin refugee camp. At least one #Palestinian was murdered, four were injured, and several others were arrested. #Palestine pic.twitter.com/c70xwZYwOy — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) March 7, 2023

IOF arrest three Palestinians in Nablus

In Nablus, Israeli occupation forces stormed the Askar refugee camp and arrested three Palestinian brothers, Khaled, Abed, and Qassam Kharrousha, after besieging their house in the city, as per Al Mayadeen correspondent in the West Bank. The IOF took the brothers to an unknown destination.

The IOF completely shut down all entrances to the city of Nablus.

Moreover, the released prisoner, Muhammad Jaradat, confirmed to Al Mayadeen that the occupation forces arrested two Palestinian doctors in Nablus during the raid.

Our correspondent said dozens of Israeli suicide drones are spread over the West Bank.

The stormings of Jenin and Nablus come a few hours after illegal Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli occupation soldiers.

Palestinian Presidency: Daily killings of Palestinians is an all-out war

The spokesperson for the Palestinian Presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said today, Tuesday, that “the daily killings committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people, the latest of which took place today in the Jenin camp, is an all-out war and amount to a full-scale systematic destruction.”

He pointed out that the crime committed by the occupation forces reaffirms the occupation government’s endeavor to thwart all regional and international efforts aimed at stopping such actions.

The Palestinian Presidency Spokesperson called on the US administration to take immediate action and put effective pressure on the Israeli occupation government to stop its crimes and continued aggression against Palestinians.

He stressed that resolving the Palestinian issue in accordance with international law and giving the Palestinian people their right to freedom and independence is key to resolving the region’s crises.

On its part, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said today that the massacres and attacks of the Israeli occupation in Jenin and Nablus confirm that the IOF have opted for escalation, holding the Israeli occupation responsible for the repercussions of this escalation on the arena of ongoing struggle.

