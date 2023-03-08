Palestinian Resistance in Jenin Fiercely Clashes with Zionist Occupation Forces, Downs Two Spy Drones: Video

The Israeli occupation forces stormed on Tuesday Jenin refugees camp in the West Bank, clashing with the Palestinian resistance and claiming six martyrs.
Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement, announced targeting the Israeli enemy’s vehicles with IED explosions.
Jenin Brigade also indicated that its fighters managed to shoot down two Israeli spy drones.
The Palestinian health ministry reported six deaths and 10 injuries during the Israeli assault on Jenin, adding that the Israeli occupation troops opened fire at an ambulance cab directly.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
