Female Palestinian inmates subjected to ‘harsh conditions’ in Israeli prisons

March 08 2023

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

There are 29 female Palestinian’s being held in the Israeli prison system, all of which are subjected to medical negligence

By News Desk

According to Palestinian prisoners support and human rights groups, 29 female Palestinian prisoners remain under “harsh conditions” in the Israeli prison system.

According to statistics and figures released on 7 March, a day ahead of International Women’s Day, several women are subjected to medical negligence. Two of the 29 women are minors, both 16 years old, while 15 others suffer from various health issues, six of which are mothers. One of the prisoners reportedly received no trial and is under administrative detention.

Thirty-six-year-old Israa Jaabis was arrested by Israeli forces in the fall of 2015 after her faulty cooking apparatus exploded in her car near an Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank. The Israeli police accused her of attempting to harm Israeli authorities; however, there has not been any evidence to support such claims, with Jaabis denying the allegations until now.

Local reports indicate that she suffered extensive burns across 65 percent of her body, yet the Israeli authorities denied her the necessary medical attention, refusing doctors to perform surgery to allow her to breathe through her nose in 2022.

These reports were released a week after the Israeli government seized several freed Palestinian prisoners’ property and bank accounts.

The gradual but deliberate process of Israel’s confiscation of Palestinian money and land, coupled with the forcing of Palestinians to live under Israeli military occupation, has formed the system that the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem has categorized as ‘apartheid’ – a secondary consequence of occupation.

According to Human Rights lawyer Abdel Nasser Farwana, over 600 Palestinian political prisoners suffer from acute illnesses and are at risk of dying.

According to the WAFA news agency, 4,450 Palestinians are currently being held in Israeli prisons, with 160 of them minors, as well as 200 chronically ill prisoners.

Israel is the only country in the world that prosecutes children in military courts, robbing them of their basic legal rights.

