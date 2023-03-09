Hamas spox to Al Mayadeen: ‘Israel’ to pay, escalation unstoppable

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

8 Mar 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

Hamas Spokesperson Hazem Qassem announces that the Resistance is ready and continues to prepare itself for the engagement with IOF in case the latter cross the red lines.

Hamas Spokesperson Hazem Qassem (Archive)

Hamas Spokesperson Hazem Qassem confirmed, on Wednesday, that the Israeli occupation, with its behavior, has made the escalation unavoidable, not only in Palestine but in the entire region as well.

Qassem said, during an interview for Al Mayadeen, that “in parallel to the Israeli policy that may push in the direction of a big explosion, there is an increase in resistance and confrontation.”

"حكومة الاحتلال بسلوكها تدفع الأمور إلى تصعيد ليس فقط في #فلسطين بل في المنطقة"



المتحدث باسم حركة #حماس حازم قاسم لـ #الميادين#جنين_تقاوم pic.twitter.com/FOsv5IUYNm — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) March 8, 2023

The Hamas Spokesperson explained that “we are amid a major gradual escalation, contrary to all of Washington’s false claims about de-escalation.”

Qassem also pointed out that “the Resistance in Gaza, and specifically Al-Qassam Brigades, said its patience is running out in the face of Israeli attacks.”

"نحن في أتون تصعيد متدرج كبير بخلاف كل ما تتحدث عنه #واشنطن زوراً من خفض للتصعيد"



المتحدث باسم حركة #حماس حازم قاسم لـ #الميادين#جنين_تقاوم pic.twitter.com/FvETUOvkhg — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) March 8, 2023

The spokesperson also stressed that “the Resistance is ready and preparing itself for taking action in the event that the occupation crosses the red lines,” adding that “the Resistance in Gaza provides a firm ground for Resistance operations across the West Bank.”

Qassem said, “The price that the occupation will pay in the event of any confrontation with Gaza will be too heavy for the occupation government and Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) to handle.” Moreover, the occupation is “terrified of Gaza possibly taking part in this battle” and, as such, is “instigating mediations out of fear” of the situation.

Regarding the US stance vis-à-vis the Palestinian cause, Qassem said, “The US position is always supportive of the occupation, and therefore it can never be relied upon.”

After Jenin massacre, ‘Israel’ fears response from Resistance

Israeli media reported that the Israeli security and military establishment is preparing for “retaliatory operations” after the Israeli Special Forces operation (Yamam) in Jenin yesterday, which led to the martyrdom of six Palestinians, including the one who carried out the Huwara operation.

The IOF carried out arrests, including the two sons of the Palestinian who carried out the Huwara operation, Abd Al-Fattah Kharrousha, whom the Al-Qassam Brigades mourned, while the IOF claimed that his two sons were involved in carrying out the shooting.

On March 7, occupation police issued “an order to double the state of vigilance and have a prominent presence in Al-Quds,” according to Israeli media.

Palestinian Resistance factions, including the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas, threatened to take revenge for the Israeli attack, during which a house was besieged and its occupants targeted.

The West Bank mourns its martyrs and the resistance factions call for a general mobilization

Occupied Palestine || A number of Palestinians were killed and injured when the Israeli occupation forces stormed Jenin and its camp

A general strike in the West Bank in response to the massacre of the Zionist enemy in Jenin

