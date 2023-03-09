Situation in Syria Not Tenable, We Are Open to Dialogue with Iran

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 8, 2023

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud (photo from archive).

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah denied on Tuesday divergence between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, saying reports that have made such claims are “overdramatized” and “far from the truth.”

Speaking to the press in London, he said: “All decisions in OPEC and OPEC+ are made through very extensive dialogue between all the partners … Every statement I see that is made on the record from all of the partners in OPEC+ reflects that consensus.”

“We always say that we are committed to a stable market … (the minister of energy) feels the market doesn’t need any production changes until the end of the year,” Bin Farhan said.

He made his remarks on the sidelines of his participation at round-table talks organized by Chatham House – International Affairs Think Tank.

On the Saudi-Iranian ties, the Saudi FM said, “We are open to dialogue with Iran.”

Moreover, the FM revealed that dialogue is ongoing about Syria’s return to the Arab League, “but it is too soon to talk about that.”

“An engagement in order to address these concerns is necessary. And that may well lead eventually to Syria returning to the Arab League et cetera. But for now, I think it’s too early to discuss,” he told reporters.

“I can say that … that there is a consensus building in the Arab world, that the status quo is not tenable. And that means we have to find a way to move beyond that status quo,” said Bin Farhan.

