Al-Manar Displays Cartridge Clip Snatched from Israeli Military Officer’s Rifle on Lebanon’s Border & Major’s Photo

March 9, 2023

During Panorama Today talk show, Al-Manar TV showed the cartridge clip snatched by one of the Lebanese civilians from the M16 rifle of an Israeli military officer on border off Houla town.

The magazine and the bullets were clearly displayed in order to highlight the extent of the humiliation and fragility the Israeli enemy has reached in face of the Lebanese Resistance.

Al-Manar English Website was honored by obtaining exclusive photos of the cartridge clip.

Al-Manar TV also displayed the photo of the Israeli major who lost the cartridge clip. The Zionist major serves in the Armored Brigade, engineering battalion (603)

Source: Al-Manar English Website

