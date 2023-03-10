Five Israeli settlers injured in ‘Tel Aviv’ shooting

Posted on by martyrashrakat

9 Mar 2023

Source: Agencies

Five settlers are injured during a shooting on “Dizengoff Stree” in “Tel Aviv”, and the executor is killed.

Medics at the scene of a shooting on ‘Dizengoff Street’ in ‘Tel Aviv’, occupied Palestine, March 9, 2023 (United Hatzalah)

By Al Mayadeen English



A Palestinian young man was killed Thursday after executing a shooting operation in “Tel Aviv”, wounding five illegal Israeli settlers, one of whom is in critical condition.

بعد تشييع شهداء #جنين.. انتفض الفارس.. خطط وتجهز. ومن ثم سار في طريقه، وصل إلى تل أبيب وتحديداً شارع ديزنغوف الشارع الأهم والأكثر تحصيناً داخل الكيان وهو يحمل سلاحه.. قائلاً لن نبكي.. سنثأر..



إنه الشهيد #معتز_الخواجا منفذ عملية تل أبيب pic.twitter.com/vhbEVM7g0n — فاطمة فتوني | Fatima ftouni (@ftounifatima) March 9, 2023

The operation’s executor was killed after armed Israeli settlers fatally shot him on “Dizengoff Street” before the Israeli occupation forces cordoned off the scene.

The operation took place next to a cafe, and social media users swiftly shared footage from the scene right after the incident.

إخلاء الجرحى من شارع ديزنغوف في تل أبيب pic.twitter.com/xoooJJ4jPE — عياش (@Ayashkvck) March 9, 2023

There are reports about there being a second executor, with Israeli media saying the police were looking for the other one.

“Two young men carried out the operation, and each one took a street before executing it,” Israeli media reported.

Footage also showed the sheer fear and panic experienced by Israeli settlers at the moment of carrying out the shooting on “Dizengoff Street” in downtown “Tel Aviv”, as well as the extensive deployment of the occupation police in the wake of the operation.

In the wake of the operation Israeli media reported that Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant directed the Israeli occupation forces to demolish the executor’s home and arrest his immediate family and close friends.

“A large number of Israeli soldiers raided the town of Ni’lin, west of Ramallah, where the home of the executor’s family.”

Palestinian factions laud operation

The Palestinian resistance factions lauded the operation, saying it underlined the “preparedness of the Palestinian people to swiftly and decisively respond to the occupation’s terrorism and aggression.”

It was revealed that the executor was Al-Moataz Bellah Al-Khawaja from Ramallah, and the Hamas resistance movement lauded the martyr and his “heroic operation” pledging that there was more to come.

Hamas said the “operation is a natural response to the assassination that took place in Jabaa and the massacre that took place in Jenin.”

“The shooting on Dizengoff Street in downtown Tel Aviv is a preliminary response to Israel’s crimes, the latest of which is the murder of three young men in Jabaa, Jenin,” Hamas spokesperson Abullatif Qanou said.

“The operation in Tel Aviv comes as a response to the Israeli occupation’s crimes against our people in the West Bank and Al-Quds,” Hamas official Daoud Shehab said.

The operation, he added, is a clear indication of what the situation can turn to because of the “war being waged by the fascist, extremist government on the West Bank and Al-Quds.”

“This heroic operation is a natural response to the assassination of Al-Quds brigades freedom fighters in Jabaa, Jenin, this morning,” Palestinian Islamic Jihad spokesperson for the West Bank, Tariq Ezzeddine, said.

Three Palestinian youths were martyred by the Israeli occupation forces on Thursday morning when their car was targeted in Jabaa, Jenin, following a campaign of raids and incursions across the West Bank and Al-Quds.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the martyrdom of Sufian Al-Fakhouri, (30), Naif Ahmad Malaisha,(25), and Ahmed Mohamed Fashafsha, (22), after they were shot, by IOF, inside their vehicle, at the entrance to the town of Jaba.

Palestinian news agencies reported violent confrontations with the occupation forces during the storming of Jabaa in Jenin.

