Scott Ritter on Why Syria and Russia Allow the USA to Steal Syrian Oil?

Posted on by martyrashrakat

MARCH 9, 2023

ARABI SOURI

On his popular online show, the Scott Ritter Extra, former US Marine intelligence officer and former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter answers a question boggling the minds of many in regard to the US forces stealing the Syrian oil.

A viewer of the Scott Ritter Extra’s show asked the following question:

Please tell me why Syria and Russia allow the U.S. to steal Syria’s oil. Why can’t they be kicked out?

Mr. Ritter’s response corroborates with general agreement among the Syrian analysts in taking time to continue to make the US forces’ presence in the whole region harder to maintain and let them withdraw without dragging the region to a wide-scale confrontation that only the people in this region will suffer from to the joy of the US weapons manufacturers and evil ruling class.

Here’s how Mr. Ritter put it, with Arabic subtitles:

The video is also available on Rumble, BitChute,

Transcript

Because neither Syria nor Russia wants a direct confrontation with the United States, that’s what would be required.

For Syria, the last thing they need is the United States to be bombarding its critical infrastructure with long-range cruise missiles and air power.

The last thing Russia wants is to take a militarily inferior position posture in Syria and expose it to piecemeal destructure by a superior American force in the Middle East, because not only would the Russians be defeated in Syria, this would lead to a force-on-force confrontation between Russia and the United States which eventually will lead to a nuclear conflict.

So for the time being, the Syrians and the Russians would do what they always do, be patient, put pressure, and eventually the United States will be forced to withdraw from Syria as we withdraw from everywhere where our presence is illegitimate, ill-advised, and has no viable future.

End of the transcript.

Link to the episode on Scott Ritter Extra show: Click Here

Follow Mr. Ritter on Twitter and on his website: https://www.scottritterextra.com.

The US official narrative is the US troops are deployed in Syria to combat ISIS (ISIL – Daesh); the same narrative has been debunked by no other than the former US President and Commander in Chief of the US Armed Forces Trump:

Syria News is a collaborative effort by two authors only, we end up most of the months paying from our pockets to maintain the site’s presence online, if you like our work and want us to remain online you can help by chipping in a couple of Euros/ Dollars or any other currency so we can meet our site’s costs.You can also donate with Cryptocurrencies through our donate page.

Thank you in advance.

Related Videos

Press _ conference by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Dr. Faisal Al-Miqdad, and his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir Abdullahian

Syria Insider Weekly

Lattakia: A delegation from the Emirates Red Crescent provides medical materials and medicines to the Syrian people

Related Videos

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, Russia, Syria, USA | Tagged: Global war on Syria, Scott Ritter, Syria oil theft, West Asia |