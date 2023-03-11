1985 Bir Al-Abed Terrorist Blast: “Made in USA”

Posted on by fada1

March 10, 2023

A banner painted with “Made in USA” was raised at the scene of the 1985 Bir Al-Abed blast.

In March 8, 1985 a powerful explosion rocked Beirut, near the house of Ayatollah Sayyed Mohammad Hussein Fadlalah, an influential cleric who had been described as the spiritual leader of Hezbollah.

Sayyed Fadlallah was the target of the explosion, but fortunately he escaped the assassination attempt.

The massive blast killed or injured more than 100 people in Bir Al-Abed in Beirut’s southern suburb, Dahiyeh.

The Central Intelligence Agency, CIA, was blamed for the terrorist blast, according to confirmed reports by Western media.

Following the attack, a banner painted with “Made in USA” was raised at the scene of the explosion in Bir Al-Abed, in a clear indication that the people of this region consider the US as the “number 1 state sponsor of terrorism.”

Al-Manar’s Areej Fatima Al-Husseini prepared the following video that talks more about the blast.

