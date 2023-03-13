Israeli Opposition Leaders Slam Netanyahu over Saudi-Iran Deal

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 11, 2023

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to resume diplomatic relations during talks hosted and sponsored by China in Beijing. (Photo: via SpokespersonCHN TW page)

Israeli opposition leaders slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the Saudi-Iran deal, Israeli media reported on Friday.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish diplomatic ties on Friday after talks in Beijing between top security officials from the two countries.

“As a result of the talks, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume diplomatic relations and re-open embassies within two months,” Iranian news agency Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Commenting on this, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid announced:

“The agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran reflects the complete and dangerous failure of the Israeli government’s foreign policy.”

Former Israeli Defense Minister and fierce critic of Netanyahu Benny Gantz stated:

“The enormous security challenges facing the country are increasing and the prime minister and his cabinet are busy with a coup d’état.”

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennet added his view that: “countries in the world and the region are watching Israel in turmoil over the dysfunctional government that is engaged in systematic self-destruction.”

Bennet added that this is a “resounding failure of the Netanyahu government and stems from a combination of political neglect with the country’s general weakness and internal conflict.”

(PC, MEMO)

