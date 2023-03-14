Hezbollah, Sayyed Nasrallah Had Prior Knowledge of Iran-Saudi Deal: Official

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 13, 2023

Ghaleb ABu Zeinab, Member of Hezbollah Politburo in an interview with Al-Manar (March 13, 2013).

Member of Hezbollah Politburo Ghaleb Abu Zeinab told Al-Manar on Monday that Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah had prior knowledge of the deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which was announced in Beijing last Friday.

In an interview with Al-Manar’s “Maa Al-Hadath”, Abu Zeinab said there have been an anti-Hezbollah propaganda aimed at claiming that the resistance movement had no idea about the rapprochement between the Islamic Republic and the Saudi Kingdom.

“They (Hezbollah rivals) wanted to propagate that just as they did not know about the surprise deal, Hezbollah also had no idea about it,” Abu Zeinab told Al-Manar.

As he dismissed such claims, he stressed that ties between Hezbollah and the Islamic Republic of Iran are based on mutual respect and trust.

“His eminence, the secretary general knew about the deal. It’s normal to have prior knowledge of the issue. The only side who was not surprised by the agreement is Hezbollah.”

“Sayyed Nasrallah has repeatedly elaborate on the nature of relation between Hezbollah and the Islamic Republic, which is based on respect, trust and consultation rather than recruitment.”

“The problem lies here,” Abu Zeinab said further, as he slammed Hezbollah’s rivals over their relation with some foreign embassies which lies on recruitment, according to the official.

Sayyed Nasrallah has repeatedly stressed that Hezbollah is “eyed like a master” by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

“I’ve said it before: We (Hezbollah) are regarded as masters by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, but you? Go and utilize from your friendship and alliance with the US and obtain a sanctions waiver from the US Embassy in Beirut,” the Hezbollah S.G. said last January in Beirut.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

