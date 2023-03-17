Remembering Peace Activist Rachel Corrie, Killed by Israeli Bulldozer 20 Years Ago

March 16, 2023

Rachel’s parents during a protest in Palestine (Photo: ISM)

20 years ago, American peace activist Rachel Corrie was killed by an Israeli bulldozer that was preparing to demolish a Palestinian home in southern Gaza.

On March 16, 2003, two years before Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, Corrie acted as a human shield in hopes of stopping a bulldozer operated by Israeli forces from demolishing a home in the Palestinian Rafah refugee camp.

Israeli forces operating a 60-tonne D9 bulldozer built by Caterpillar Inc continued moving toward Corrie as she stood her ground, running her over.

Twenty minutes after the bulldozer backed away, Corrie was pronounced dead.

Israel has since denied claims of responsibility, saying the incident was an accident, and accusing Corrie and other activists of illegal activity.

Born on April 10, 1979, in Olympia, Washington, Corrie dedicated her life to defending Palestinian rights. In 2003, she went to the Gaza Strip as a member of the International Solidarity Movement.

She was known for her love of peace and for defending Palestinian rights, frequently broadcasting photo essays exposing Israeli rights violations in the occupied territories.

The people of Gaza received news of her murder with grief and horror, describing her as a “martyr” and staging a massive funeral for the American activist.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

